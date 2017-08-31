Space Station Photos: Expedition 52 Crew in Orbit

Meet the Expedition 52 Crew

The fifty-second expedition to the International Space Station began on June 2, 2017. Originally NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos had planned for it to be a five-person crew, but they later decided to keep Expedition 51 Cmdr. Peggy Whitson in space for an extra three months. On June 1, Whitson handed over command to Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin.



The Expedition 52 crewmembers (front row, from left) are Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik. In the back row (from left) are, NASA astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson, European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy.

Astronaut's Eclipse-Photography Gear

Expedition 52 flight engineer Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency (ESA) poses with his camera equipped with a 400mm lens and a solar filter in preparation to photograph the solar eclipse inside the Cupola on the International Space Station.

Astronauts' View of Total Solar Eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017

Expedition 52 flight engineer Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency (ESA) photographed the umbra shadow of the "Great American Solar Eclipse" as it darkened an area near the limb of the Earth, about 1,050 miles (1,700 kilometers) away from the space station.

Paolo Nespoli & Randy Bresnik

Astronauts and Expedition 52-53 crew members Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency and Randy Bresnik of NASA shake hands in space.

Peggy Whitson & Jack Fischer

Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer work on station systems inside Japan’s Kibo laboratory module.

Fyodor Yurchikhin & Jack Fischer

Expedition 52 crew members Fyodor Yurchikhin (middle foreground) and Jack Fischer were inside the Zvezda service module monitoring the docking of a Russian Progress 67 cargo ship on June 16, 2017.

Randy Bresnik

NASA astronaut and ISS flight engineer Randy Bresnik takes photos of Earth from the Cupola window.

Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer

NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer will celebrate the Fourth of July on the International Space Station.

The UNITY Space Suit

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer rocks a colorful new space suit made by cancer-fighting children around the world.

Circular Crew Portrait

The Expedition 52 crew poses for a portrait at the International Space Station. Pictured clockwise from top right: Paolo Nespoli, Jack Fischer, Peggy Whitson, Sergey Ryazanskiy, Randy Bresnik and Fyodor Yurchikhin.

Exams to Complete

Crewmembers for Expedition 52 — flight engineers Paolo Nespoli of ESA (pictured), Randy Bresnik of NASA and Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos — take qualification exams on July 5, 2017 at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Russia.