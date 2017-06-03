In Photos: SpaceX's 1st Reused Dragon Spacecraft Blasts Off

First Used Dragon Blasts Off

NASA Kennedy / KSC and ISS Research

A used SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule launches atop a Falcon 9 rocket from historic Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on June 3, 2017.

Falcon 9 Lifts Off, June 3, 2017

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a pre-flown Dragon cargo capsule from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on June 3, 2017.

Liftoff of 1st Used Dragon

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a used Dragon cargo craft blasts off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 3, 2017.

Dragon and Falcon 9 Blast Off

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket topped with a pre-flown Dragon cargo capsule launches from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 3, 2017.

Liftoff: Another View

SpaceX

The June 3 liftoff from another angle.

Climbing High

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo capsule climb toward orbit.

Falcon 9 and Dragon Rise Into the Sky

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lofts a used Dragon cargo capsule into the sky above NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 3, 2017.

Trail of Flame

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carries the Dragon cargo capsule toward space on June 3, 2017.

Falcon 9’s First-Stage Engines

SpaceX

The nine Merlin engines on the first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket power the company’s Dragon cargo capsule toward orbit on June 3, 2017.

Falcon 9 Firing Away

SpaceX

The first-stage engines of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket power the booster toward orbit on June 3, 2017.

Falcon 9’s Trail of Light

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a used Dragon cargo capsule streaks into the sky above NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on June 3, 2017.