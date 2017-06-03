In Photos: SpaceX's 1st Reused Dragon Spacecraft Blasts Off

First Used Dragon Blasts Off
A used SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule launches atop a Falcon 9 rocket from historic Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on June 3, 2017.
Falcon 9 Lifts Off, June 3, 2017
Liftoff of 1st Used Dragon
Dragon and Falcon 9 Blast Off
Liftoff: Another View
Climbing High
Falcon 9 and Dragon Rise Into the Sky
Trail of Flame
Falcon 9’s First-Stage Engines
Falcon 9 Firing Away
Falcon 9’s Trail of Light
