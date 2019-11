The transits and conjunctions of the seven exoplanets of the TRAPPIST-1 , a star system about 40 light-years from Earth, are translated into music in this awesome video by Matt Russo, Dan Tamayo and Andrew Santaguida of system-sounds.com. Listen as a piano note is played during every transit and a drum for every conjunction. Read our full story on the TRAPPIST-1 music video here.

