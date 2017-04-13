That Pale Blue Dot: Astronauts Celebrate Earth Day for Slooh (And You Can, Too)

NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured this stunning view of the Americas on Earth Day, April 22, 2014 at 11:45 UTC/7:45 a.m. EDT. The data from GOES-East was made into an image by the NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.

This Earth Day, the Slooh online observatory will broadcast astronauts and community members expressing what they love most about the planet — and you can send your own videos to be considered, too.

NASA astronauts Stan Love and Tracy Caldwell Dyson will join Slooh's public webcast to talk about how being in space changed their perspective of Earth and what they missed about the planet while orbiting above it. During the show, Slooh will also air videos from people all over the world sharing what they would miss if they were to go into space.

The Slooh Earth Day show is free and available to the public. You can watch the webcast live on Slooh.com, starting at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on April 22.

"We hope it will be a powerful visual reminder that we are all here sharing one planet," Slooh told Space.com.

You can submit a 10-second, horizontal video of yourself explaining what you would miss about the planet if you went into space. To be included in the observatory's Earth Day show, send in your video submission by April 15; details about submission requirements and where to send them are available online here. Slooh asked that senders include their names and home cities in the subject line, as well as a translation if the video is recorded in a language other than English. So far, Slooh has received entries from Madagascar, France, Germany, Canada, England, the United States and Indonesia.

You can also submit a written statement, a poem or even artwork about Earth to Slooh's community perspective board on Slooh.com before Earth Day on April 22.

