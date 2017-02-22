Exoplanet Discovery: The 7 Earth-Sized Planets of TRAPPIST-1 in Pictures

TRAPPIST-1: A Star with 7 Earths?
On Feb. 22, 2017, scientists announced the discovery of TRAPPIST-1, an alien solar system with at least seven Earth-sized planets. See pictures of the discovery here. Read the Full Story.
Artist's impression of the cool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 and its exoplanets, which lie 39 light-years from Earth.
TRAPPIST-1 System
The seven planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system range in mass from 75 percent to 110 percent that of Earth. At least three of the worlds likely have surface temperatures that allow liquid water to exist, scientists say.
TRAPPIST-1 Orbit Diagram
Diagram of the orbits of the TRAPPIST-1 worlds, compared to those of Jupiter's Galilean moons, Mercury, Venus and Earth.
View from the Surface of a TRAPPIST-1 Planet
Artist's impression of the view from the surface from one of the seven Earth-size planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system.
TRAPPIST-1 Planets and the Solar System's Rocky Worlds
Characteristics of the seven TRAPPIST-1 worlds, compared to the rocky planets in our solar system.
2016 Discovery: 3 TRAPPIST-1 Planets
In 2016, astronomers announced the discovery of three Earth-size worlds in the TRAPPIST-1 system. Additional observation upped eventually upped that tally to seven.
TRAPPIST-1 Planet: Surface View
Another artist's impression of the view from a TRAPPIST-1 planet's surface.
TRAPPIST-1 Planetary System: Artist's Concept
Artist's illustration of two Earth-size exoplanets crossing the face of the dim star TRAPPIST-1, which lies just 39 light-years from Earth.
TRAPPIST-1 System: Size Comparison
Diagram showing the sizes of the TRAPPIST-1 star and planets, compared to objects in our own solar system. The star TRAPPIST-1 is only slightly bigger than Jupiter.
Energy Fluxes in TRAPPIST-1 System
Diagram showing how much stellar energy the TRAPPIST-1 planets receive, compared to worlds in our own solar system.
TRAPPIST-1 System from Above
The orbits of the seven TRAPPIST-1 planets. The relative sizes of the planets are correct, but on a different scale to their distance to the star.