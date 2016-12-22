'Passengers' Stars Pratt, Lawrence Grill Real NASA Researcher (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt star in the new science fiction movie "Passengers." During a press interview, the stars got to ask a real NASA scientist their most pressing questions about space.

Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Sheen talked with Tiffany Kataria, a planetary scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory who studies the atmospheres of planets around other stars, during a press junket for the new flick. You can watch the full video in the window below.

"What's going to be the next groundbreaking discovery in space travel and in propulsion in space?" Pratt asked Kataria.

"I think getting close to the speed of light … getting the technology in order to do that is going to be the next breakthrough," Kataria said. "But I think we're a bit of a ways away from that."

Sheen asked Kataria about some big-concept ideas, including time travel and which cosmic event is likely to destroy the human race first: the death of the sun or a singularity (like a black hole). Lawrence asked about the accuracy of the phrase "a wrinkle in time."

Kataria — who also discussed the real-world science that inspired the movie at a recent event —did sneak in one question at the end of the interview, asking the stars what drew them to the new movie, which gave Lawrence a chance to work in some spacey wordplay — check out the video to see what she said.

