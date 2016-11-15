Luc Besson's 1st 'Valerian' Trailer Promises Out-of-This-World Action

The first teaser trailer for Luc Besson's sci-fi action film "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" has launched online and it promises to be an action-packed ride into the future.

The trailer, which was released Thursday (Nov. 10) by EuropaCorp, is the first good look at Besson’s vision of a futuristic world first set down in the French "Valerian and Laureline" comics. If you get a "The Fifth Element" vibe from the trailer, you’re on the right track. Besson was the mind behind that 1997 sci-fi film too.

"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" stars Dane DeHaan as the titular Valerian with Cara Delevingne as Laureline. It will launch into theaters July 21, 2017.

If the teaser is anything to go by, we can expect some truly spectacular special effects, a towering cityscape, awesome spaceships and some spacesuit action sequences. And just to be complete, the new teaser is set to an original master recording of The Beatles "Because" from 1969, in case you were wondering, according to EuropaCorp.

