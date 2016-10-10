A Photo Tour of the Palomar Observatory (Gallery)

The Palomar Observatory in southern California
The Palomar Observatory in Southern California, the home of the iconic Hale telescope, was a powerhouse of astronomical discoveries for many years. Here's a photo tour inside the historic facility. Read the full article here.
Protection
Hard hats near the door make the observatory's basement feel a little like a construction site.
Dim hallways
The dimly lit hallways carry an orange tint used in many observatories at night.
Back to the beginning
Sketches of the Hale telescope and other telescopes decorate one of the observatory's hallways.
Support
Massive beams support the 530-ton Hale telescope.
Separate supports
Stretching across the ceiling, the beams keep the telescope separate from the building support, to reduce unwanted movement of the instrument.
Cleanliness
The vacuum chamber on the lower level is used to clean smaller mirrors.
Hardware
Clamps and bolts of varying sizes.
Stairway to...
A metal stairway ascends to the second floor, where the Hale telescope awaits.
Hale telescope
The bottom half of the Hale telescope. The original eyepiece was replaced by electronics.
Out and beyond
Peering up through the telescope to the dome beyond.