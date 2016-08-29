One-Year Mock Mars Crew 'Returns to Earth': HI-SEAS Photos

HI-SEAS One Year Crew
After living in relative isolation for a year, the six crew members of the most recent HI-SEAS mission rejoined society on Aug. 28, 2016.
The HI-SEAS Isolation Dome
The dome habitat where crew members lived is on the slopes of Mauna Loa, on the island of Hawaii. The crew cannot leave the habitat without wearing a space suit. They have limited contact with friends, family and Mission Support. The program is run by the University of Hawaii Mānoa.
A Happy Return
Members of the HI-SEAS crew step outside the dome habitat for the first time (without a space suit) in one year. Some greeted family members, and met scientists they had only communicated with digitally.
Crew and Mission Support
Members of the HI-SEAS isolation crew pose for a photo with members of the project's Mission Support, which includes working scientists and volunteers. The crew members (kneeling in front) are (l to r): Sheyna Gifford, Tristan Bassingthwaighte, Christiane Heinicke, Cyprien Verseux, Carmel Johnston, and Andrzej Stewart.
The Joys of Earth
HI-SEAS crew member Christiane Heinicke enjoys fresh raspberries, something she sorely missed while living in the HI-SEAS isolation habitat for a full year. The crew members can only eat food that is "shelf stable" and could potentially be shipped to space, which means no fresh fruits and vegetables.
Habitat Solar Panels
A solar panel array provides electricity to the habitat. On cloudy days, crew members reduce their energy usage, as well as minimizing heating and cooking.The habitat is largely self-sufficient.
Mars, on Earth
The volcanic rock that makes up Mauna Loa is extremely jagged, and almost no vegetation grows there. As a result, the mountain is an ideal analogue for Mars.
Mauna Loa Up Close
A closer look at the rocky landscape on Mauna Loa.
The Road to Mars
The road leading up to the HI-SEAS isolation habitat is surrounded by a barren landscape.