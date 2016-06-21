Green Comet Thrills Amateur Astronomer (Photo)

The green glow of a spring comet lights up this stunning image taken by astrophotographer John Chumack from John Bryan State Park Observatory in Yellow Springs, Ohio on April 12, 2016.

"It is easily visible in binoculars under dark skies, and is fairly large and diffuse ... so it may look like a faint open star cluster," Chumack wrote to Space.com.

Comet 252P/LINEAR is a periodic comet and near-Earth object discovered by the LINEAR survey on April 7, 2000. The comet's core is estimated to be 750 feet (230 meters) across. In March, Comet 252P/LINEAR made a close flyby of Earth alongside a second comet (called BA14).

Chumack used a 5.5 inch diameter Newtonian reflector telescope, Modified Canon Rebel Xsi camera at ISO 1600, 72 Minute exposure for tracking the comet's nucleus.

