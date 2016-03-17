Trending
Stunning, Tragic Images of Abandoned Space History (Photos)

Remembering the past

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Roland Miller is the dean of Communication Arts, Humanities, and Fine Arts at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois. Miller has been photographing the United States space program for more than 25 years. He contributed this article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.

Abandoned in Place-Peace

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Launch Complex 34
Apollo Saturn
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
1992

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Mercury Mission Control
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
2009

Apollo Saturn V F1 Engine Cluster Diptych

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

NASA Johnson Space Center, Texas
1996

Flooded Room beneath Pad 19

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Launch Complex 19

Launch Ring

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Launch Complex 34
Apollo Saturn
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
1990

Missile Fuel

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Atlas Launch Complex 13
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
1992

Mobile Service Tower Platforms

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Atlas Launch Complex 36B
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
2005

Pressure Gauge Panel

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Apollo Saturn V F1 Engine Test Stand
Boeing Facility, Santa Susana Field Laboratory, California
1998

Rocket Fuel Handler Suit

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Titan II ICBM Silo 395-C
Vandenberg Air Force Base, California
1995

Launch Pad and Gantry with Hermes A-1 Rocket

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

V2 Launch Complex 33
White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico
2006

