Stunning, Tragic Images of Abandoned Space History (Photos)

Remembering the past

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Roland Miller is the dean of Communication Arts, Humanities, and Fine Arts at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois. Miller has been photographing the United States space program for more than 25 years. He contributed this article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.

Abandoned in Place-Peace

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Launch Complex 34

Apollo Saturn

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida

1992

Detail, NASA Logo

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Mercury Mission Control

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida

2009

Apollo Saturn V F1 Engine Cluster Diptych

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

NASA Johnson Space Center, Texas

1996

Flooded Room beneath Pad 19

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Launch Complex 19

Launch Ring

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Launch Complex 34

Apollo Saturn

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida

1990

Missile Fuel

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Atlas Launch Complex 13

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida

1992

Mobile Service Tower Platforms

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Atlas Launch Complex 36B

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida

2005

Pressure Gauge Panel

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Apollo Saturn V F1 Engine Test Stand

Boeing Facility, Santa Susana Field Laboratory, California

1998

Rocket Fuel Handler Suit

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

Titan II ICBM Silo 395-C

Vandenberg Air Force Base, California

1995

Launch Pad and Gantry with Hermes A-1 Rocket

"Abandoned in Place" Copyright 2016 by Roland Miller, University of New Mexico Press

V2 Launch Complex 33

White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico

2006

Follow all of the Expert Voices issues and debates — and become part of the discussion — on Facebook, Twitter and Google+. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publisher. This version of the article was originally published on Space.com.