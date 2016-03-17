Stunning, Tragic Images of Abandoned Space History (Photos)

Remembering the past
Roland Miller is the dean of Communication Arts, Humanities, and Fine Arts at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois. Miller has been photographing the United States space program for more than 25 years. He contributed this article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.
Abandoned in Place-Peace
Launch Complex 34
Apollo Saturn
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
1992
Detail, NASA Logo
Mercury Mission Control
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
2009
Apollo Saturn V F1 Engine Cluster Diptych
NASA Johnson Space Center, Texas
1996
Flooded Room beneath Pad 19
Launch Complex 19
Launch Ring
Launch Complex 34
Apollo Saturn
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
1990
Missile Fuel
Atlas Launch Complex 13
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
1992
Mobile Service Tower Platforms
Atlas Launch Complex 36B
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
2005
Pressure Gauge Panel
Apollo Saturn V F1 Engine Test Stand
Boeing Facility, Santa Susana Field Laboratory, California
1998
Rocket Fuel Handler Suit
Titan II ICBM Silo 395-C
Vandenberg Air Force Base, California
1995
Launch Pad and Gantry with Hermes A-1 Rocket
V2 Launch Complex 33
White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico
2006
