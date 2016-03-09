The Total Solar Eclipse of 2016 in Pictures

Total Solar Eclipse 2016: Totality

NASA TV

The moon blocked out the sun over Indonesia and nearby regions on March 9, 2016 in a total solar eclipse that wowed stargazers across southeast Asia. See photos from the amazing sun event here. THIS IMAGE: The total solar eclipse of 2016 reaches totality in this still image from a NASA webcast on March 8, 2016 from Woleai Island in Micronesia, where it was March 9 local time during the eclipse.

Total Solar Eclipse of March 2016 Composite Image

Justin Ng

Justin Ng led a group of eight first-time eclipse photographers when he captured the images for this eclipse collage early on March 9 in Palu, Indonesia. He took the photos with a Canon 7D at 400mm with a DIY solar filter.

March 2016 Total Solar Eclipse Seen in Singapore

Akash Anandh

Astrophotographer Akash Anandh employed a telescope at the National University of Singapore to take one photo of the solar eclipse, but for this shot he tells Space.com in an email message that he used a 75-300mm telephoto lens. Image taken March 8, 2016.

March 2016 Total Solar Eclipse Seen in Vientiane, Laos

Pongpat Sensouphone/Famous Lighting Photography

Astrophotographer Pongpat Sensouphone sent in a photo of the March 8, 2016, total solar eclipse taken in Vientiane, Laos.

March 2016 Total Solar Eclipse Seen in the Philippines

Tommi Principe

Astrophotographer Tommi Principe captured the total solar eclipse of March 8, 2016, in Cainta, The Philippines. He used welder's glass to make the photograph.

March 2016 Total Solar Eclipse Projections in the Phillipines

Ben Ali Tolentino

Astrophotographer Ben Ali Tolentino sent in an image of the total solar eclipse of March 8, 2016, projected on a wall in the Philippines.

Plane Crosses Solar Eclipse of March 8, 2016

Vincent Tan (AKA DarthCryder)

While photographing the total solar eclipse of March 8, 2016, astrophotographer Vincent Tan caught a plane also transiting the sun's face. Tan's Instagram account gives the location of the photo as the Marina Barrage dam in Singapore.

Total eclipse of the sun, March 2016

Wednesday, March 9. The path of totality crosses the islands of Sumatra, Borneo, Sulawesi, and Halmahera in Indonesia, before heading to across the Pacific Ocean. It is seen here from Palembang on Sumatra. Partial phases of the eclipse will be visible in Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Papua-New Guinea, all of Australia except the southeast, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Alaskan View of the March 2016 Solar Eclipse

Matt Skinner shot the Alaskan view of the March 2016 eclipse in Anchorage with a Canon 5D Mark III mounted onto a Celestron Omni XLT 150 telescope using a solar filter.

Eclipse Images from the Northern Philippines

Frank Rosario

Astrophotographer Frank Rosario made this composite image of the total solar eclipse of March 8, 2016, taken in his location of Pangasinan province in the northern Philippines. He used discarded x-ray film as a filter.

2016 Total Solar Eclipse: Close-Up

NASA TV

Great prominences on the sun are visible in this fiery telescope view of the total solar eclipse of March 8/9, 2016 as seen in a NASA webcast from Woleai Island in Micronesia arranged in partnership with the Exploratorium in California.