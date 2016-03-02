Approaching Neptune | Space Wallpaper

In 1989, Voyager 2 approached Neptune and captured the first images of the soft, elongated cirrus-type clouds in the planet's atmosphere. (Image: © Voyager 2, NASA)

Voyager 2 made its closest approach to Neptune in 1989, and two hours before the robot spacecraft gathered the first images of the soft, elongated cirrus-type clouds over the planet. Neptune's atmosphere consists mainly of hydrogen and helium with small amounts of methane, which account for its bluish color. [See more photos of Neptune.] Wallpapers Standard

