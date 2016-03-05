Trending

Photos: SpaceX Launches SES-9 Satellite, Attempts Rocket Landing

By Spaceflight 

Liftoff! SpaceX Falcon 9 Soars

SpaceX

On March 4, 2016, the private spaceflight company SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit carrying the SES-9 communications satellite. See photos from the launch, as well as an attempted rocket landing. HERE: The Falcon 9 rocket launches the SES-9 communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Nears Landing Pad

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket booster stage appears to near its drone ship landing target (right) in this still image from a SpaceX launch webcast hosted by mission integration engineer Lauren Lyons on March 4, 2016. During the mission, SpaceX launched the SES-9 satellite as its primary mission, with the rocket landing as an experimental test.

SES-9 Satellite In Orbit

SpaceX

The SES-9 communications satellite separates from the upper stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in this view from an onboard camera beamed to Earth during a live webcast of the successful launch on March 4, 2016.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket on the Launch Pad

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch the SES-9 communications satellite on Feb. 28, 2016 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Inside SpaceX's Risky Fly-back Booster Rocket Landing (Infographic)

By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

In a first for space flight, SpaceX will attempt to fly its Falcon 9 booster rocket to a safe landing aboard an offshore platform. See how SpaceX's rocket landing tests work in this Space.com infographic.

SES-9 Mission Patch

SpaceX

SpaceX mission patch for the SES-9 mission.

SES-9 Satellite on Launch Pad

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 stands ready to launch the SES-9 satellite from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Image released Feb. 23, 2016.

SES-9 Satellite Ready to Launch

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 stands ready to launch the SES-9 satellite from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Image released Feb. 23, 2016.

SES-9 Launch Weather Prediction

SpaceX

SpaceX posted a photo on the afternoon of Feb. 24, 2016, and wrote: "Weather remains 60% go for today's 6:46pm ET launch."

SES-9 Satellite, Falcon 9 Rocket on the Pad

SpaceX

The SES-9 communications satellite sits atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida ahead of a planned Feb. 28, 2016 launch.

SES-9 Launch at Cape Canaveral

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 rocket launches the SES-9 communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on March 4, 2016.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.