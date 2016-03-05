Photos: SpaceX Launches SES-9 Satellite, Attempts Rocket Landing

Liftoff! SpaceX Falcon 9 Soars

SpaceX

On March 4, 2016, the private spaceflight company SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit carrying the SES-9 communications satellite. See photos from the launch, as well as an attempted rocket landing. HERE: The Falcon 9 rocket launches the SES-9 communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Nears Landing Pad

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket booster stage appears to near its drone ship landing target (right) in this still image from a SpaceX launch webcast hosted by mission integration engineer Lauren Lyons on March 4, 2016. During the mission, SpaceX launched the SES-9 satellite as its primary mission, with the rocket landing as an experimental test.

SES-9 Satellite In Orbit

SpaceX

The SES-9 communications satellite separates from the upper stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in this view from an onboard camera beamed to Earth during a live webcast of the successful launch on March 4, 2016.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket on the Launch Pad

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch the SES-9 communications satellite on Feb. 28, 2016 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Inside SpaceX's Risky Fly-back Booster Rocket Landing (Infographic)

By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

In a first for space flight, SpaceX will attempt to fly its Falcon 9 booster rocket to a safe landing aboard an offshore platform. See how SpaceX's rocket landing tests work in this Space.com infographic.

SES-9 Mission Patch

SpaceX

SpaceX mission patch for the SES-9 mission.

SES-9 Satellite on Launch Pad

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 stands ready to launch the SES-9 satellite from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Image released Feb. 23, 2016.

SES-9 Satellite Ready to Launch

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 stands ready to launch the SES-9 satellite from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Image released Feb. 23, 2016.

SES-9 Launch Weather Prediction

SpaceX

SpaceX posted a photo on the afternoon of Feb. 24, 2016, and wrote: "Weather remains 60% go for today's 6:46pm ET launch."

SES-9 Satellite, Falcon 9 Rocket on the Pad

SpaceX

The SES-9 communications satellite sits atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida ahead of a planned Feb. 28, 2016 launch.

SES-9 Launch at Cape Canaveral

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 rocket launches the SES-9 communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on March 4, 2016.