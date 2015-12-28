NASA Sounding Rocket Lights Up the Sky: Photos

Black Brant IX Launch on Oct. 7, 2015

NASA Photo/A. Stancil

A NASA Black Brant IX sounding rocket launched on Oct. 7, 2015, from Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia. The rocket deployed mixtures of barium and strontium for scientific research.

Black Brant IX Launch on Oct. 7, 2015 #2

NASA/A. Stancil

A Black Brant IX suborbital sounding rocket launched on Oct. 7, 2015, from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility near Chincoteague, Virginia.

Black Brant IX Launch on Oct. 7, 2015 #3

NASA/A. Stancil

Black Brant IX Launch on Oct. 7, 2015 #4

NASA/S. Bowman

Black Brant IX Launch on Oct. 7, 2015 #5

NASA/S. Bowman

Black Brant IX Launch on Oct. 7, 2015 #6

NASA/J. Adkins

Black Brant IX Launch on Oct. 7, 2015 #7

NASA/T. Zaperach

Vapor Cloud of Black Brant IX Launch

NASA Photo/J. Adkins

A vapor cloud appeared from the launch of a Black Brant IX suborbital sounding rocket on Oct. 7, 2015, from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility near Chincoteague, Virginia.

Sounding Rocket Vapor Cloud Seen from Long Island, New York

Thomas J. Lambui

Astrophotographer Thomas J. Lambui sent in a photo of the vapor cloud from the sounding rocket launch taken from Smith Point Beach in Mastic, Long Island, New York. between 7 & 7:30 pm on Oct. 7, 2015.

Sounding Rocket Seen from Democrat Point, New York

Lauren Chenault

Astrophotographer Lauren Chenault sent in a photo of the sounding rocket launch seen from Democrat Point, Long Island, New York, on Oct. 7, 2015.