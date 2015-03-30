Explore 'Interstellar' with Text Adventure, Science Site & April 7 Screening

The supermassive hole, dubbed "Gargantua," plays a large role in the sci-fi epic "Interstellar." In anticipation of the movie's Blu-ray and DVD release this week, fans can also enjoy an online text-based game, a website about the science of the movie, and a special screening on April 7.

The science fiction movie epic "Interstellar," is being released on Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, but in the meantime, fans can dive into the movie universe with an online text game, a website looking at all the science that made the movie awesome, and a special theater event on April 7.

The "Interstellar" bite size science website is a brief review of the many science themes woven into the movie's story: the search for habitable planets outside our own, a planet constantly bombarded by 4,000-foot-high (1219 meters) waves of water, and the possibility of interstellar travel through wormholes, to name a few.

In the world of "Interstellar," 12 astronauts travel to a distant solar system to see if any of the planets there could be habitable for humans. In the "Interstellar" text-based video game, players can step into the shoes of those first explorers. Players must navigate their arrival on a new, mysterious planet, and plant sensors that will determine whether or not the new world is habitable.

On April 7, in select theaters in the United States, fans can watch a presentation of "Beyond the World of 'Interstellar," which will include a screening of the film, followed by exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the movie's director, Christopher Nolan, and its science advisor, Kip Thorne, discussing the film. The screening will include more bonus features for fans, including some footage from the Blu-ray special features. Tickets and information can be found at FathomEvents.com.