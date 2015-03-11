Photos: NASA's Space Launch System Rocket Booster Test in Pictures

NASA Mega-Rocket Booster Test

Orbital ATK

On March 11, 2015, NASA and Orbital ATK will test fire the world's largest solid rocket booster in a pivotal demonstration for NASA's next mega-rocket: the Space Launch System. The SLS rocket will be assisted by two giant solid rocket boosters. See photos from the huge SRB test in our gallery here. [Read full story.]

SLS Booster Test Firing

NASA TV

Orbital ATK test fired the largest rocket booster ever built, for NASA's Space Launch System, during the QM-1 test on March 11, 2015, in Utah. [Read full story.]

SLS Booster Test Firing (Looking Aft)

NASA TV

SLS Booster Test Firing #2

NASA TV

SLS Booster Test Firing #3

NASA TV

SLS Booster Test Firing Ends

NASA TV

SLS Booster Ready for Test

Orbital ATK (via Twitter as @OrbitalATK)

Orbital ATK tweeted this photo of the SLS 5-segment motor ready for testing on March 11, 2015. [Read full story.]

Public Viewing Stand for QM-1 Test

Orbital ATK (via Twitter as @OrbitalATK)

Orbital ATK tweeted this photo of the public viewing site for the qualification motor (QM-1) static test on March 11, 2015. [Read full story.]

Space Launch System's Booster in Test Stand

ATK

In Utah, the first qualification motor for NASA's Space Launch System's booster sits in ATK's test stand, ready for a static-fire test on March 11, 2015. [Read full story.]

QM-1 Infographic

NASA/MSFC

This qualification motor-1 infographic explains the 5-segment solid rocket motor designed for the Space Launch System. [Read full story.]

Solid Rocket Booster Infographic

NASA/MSFC

This infographic sums up information about the Space Launch System Solid Rocket Booster or SRB. Image released March 9, 2015. [Read full story.]