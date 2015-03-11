Photos: NASA's Space Launch System Rocket Booster Test in Pictures

NASA Mega-Rocket Booster Test
On March 11, 2015, NASA and Orbital ATK will test fire the world's largest solid rocket booster in a pivotal demonstration for NASA's next mega-rocket: the Space Launch System. The SLS rocket will be assisted by two giant solid rocket boosters. See photos from the huge SRB test in our gallery here. [Read full story.]
SLS Booster Test Firing
SLS Booster Test Firing (Looking Aft)
SLS Booster Test Firing #2
SLS Booster Test Firing #3
SLS Booster Test Firing Ends
SLS Booster Ready for Test
Orbital ATK tweeted this photo of the SLS 5-segment motor ready for testing on March 11, 2015. [Read full story.]
Public Viewing Stand for QM-1 Test
Orbital ATK tweeted this photo of the public viewing site for the qualification motor (QM-1) static test on March 11, 2015. [Read full story.]
Space Launch System's Booster in Test Stand
In Utah, the first qualification motor for NASA's Space Launch System's booster sits in ATK's test stand, ready for a static-fire test on March 11, 2015. [Read full story.]
QM-1 Infographic
This qualification motor-1 infographic explains the 5-segment solid rocket motor designed for the Space Launch System. [Read full story.]
Solid Rocket Booster Infographic
This infographic sums up information about the Space Launch System Solid Rocket Booster or SRB. Image released March 9, 2015. [Read full story.]