'Theory of Everything,' 'Interstellar' Nominated for 5 Oscars Each

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones (pictured here) are nominated for Academy Awards for their portrayals of Stephen Hawking and Jane Hawking in the movie "The Theory of Everything."

The two big space movies of 2014 — "The Theory of Everything" and "Interstellar" — have both been nominated for five Academy Awards.

"The Theory of Everything," a biopic about the life of famed cosmologist Stephen Hawking, is nominated in a number of big categories. The film garnered nods in the Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score categories, with Eddie Redmayne (Hawking) and Felicity Jones (Jane Hawking) earning nominations for best actor in a leading role and best actress in a leading role respectively.

"Interstellar" — which follows a crew of astronauts on a journey to save the people of Earth — is nominated for best original score, production design, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects. You can find out who wins (and doesn't win) an Academy Award during the 2015 Oscars airing live on Feb. 22. Find out more and see a full list of nominees here: http://oscar.go.com/

Follow Miriam Kramer @mirikramer. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.