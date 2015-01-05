Spectacular Green Comet Lovejoy in Photos (Gallery)

Dark Energy Camera Image of Comet Lovejoy

Fermilab’s Marty Murphy, Nikolay Kuropatkin, Huan Lin and Brian Yanny

The 570-megapixel Dark Energy Camera in Chile captured this photo of Comet Lovejoy on Dec. 27, 2014.

Comet Lovejoy: A Dazzling View

Chris Schur

The newfound Comet Lovejoy (C/2014 Q2) is amazing stargazers in telescope views. See photos of Comet Lovejoy in this gallery of images sent in to Space.com by amateur astronomers.



Astrophotographer Chris Schur captured Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 with globular cluster M79 using multiple images captured on Dec. 28, 2014, from Payson, Arizona.

Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 Seen in Colorado

Jeff Warner

Astrophotographer Jeff Warner caught Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 in Golden, Colorado, on Jan. 15, 2015.

Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 Seen in Idaho

Ralph Aeschliman

Astrophotographer Ralph Aeschliman sent in a photo of Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 taken in Moscow, Idaho, on Jan. 13, 2015.

Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 Seen in the Northeast United States

Geoff Yen

Astrophotographer Geoff Yen went out in the in the partly-cloudy freezing cold of the northeeast United States to snap a photo of Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 on Jan. 13, 2015.

Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 Photographed by Navaneeth Unnikrishnan

Astrophotographer Navaneeth Unnikrishnan, based in Banglore, India, sent in a photo of Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2. Image submitted Jan. 13, 2015.

Comet Lovejoy (C/2014 Q2) by Justin Ng on Jan. 11

Astrophotographer Justin Ng sent in a LRGB image of Comet Lovejoy (C/2014 Q2) taken in Singapore on Jan. 11, 2015. He indicates that the total exposure time was around 40 minutes.

Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 and a Meteor

Victor Rogus

Astrophotographer Victor Rogus sent in a photo of Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 with a meteor, taken on the very cold night of Jan. 9, 2015, in Jadwin, Missouri.

Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 Seen in Pennsylvania

Barry L. Shupp

Astrophotographer Barry L. Shupp sent in his first photo of Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 taken in Hustontown, PA. Image submitted Jan 12, 2015.

Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 Seen in Australia

Nick Howes

Astrophotographer Nick Howes imaged Comet C/2014 Q2 with the TOA 150 telescope and SBIG ST6303 CCD on the robotic Tzec Muan Network at Siding Spring Australia on Jan. 8, 2015.

Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 and Orion Seen in Arizona

Astrophotographer Sean Parker caught Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 on Jan. 6, 2015, in the Cornado National Forest of Arizona. Constellation Orion is also marked.