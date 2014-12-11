'Theory of Everything' Gets 4 Golden Globe Nominations

Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne) and Jane Hawking (Felicity Jones) together in a still from "The Theory of Everything."

The Stephen Hawking biopic "The Theory of Everything" cleaned up with four major Golden Globe nominations announced today (Dec. 11). The other big space movie of 2014, "Interstellar," also garnered one nomination from the Hollywood Foreign Press.

Actor Eddie Redmayne received a nomination in the best actor in a motion picture drama category for his portrayal of Hawking, the famed cosmologist. Felicity Jones is also nominated for best actress for her turn as the famed cosmologist's first wife Jane. "The Theory of Everything" also picked up nominations for best dramatic motion picture and best score.

"It was the most challenging thing I've ever done," Redmayne told NBC's Today Show of his role in "The Theory of Everything" after learning of his nomination. He also said that portraying Hawking felt like a great privilege and responsibility. [See a trailer for 'The Theory of Everything']

Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" is nominated in the "Best Score" category as well for its music, composed by Hans Zimmer. You can find out who takes home the Golden Globes' top honors on Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT) on NBC. Find a complete list of nominations on the Golden Globes website.

