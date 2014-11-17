Trending

Photos: NYC's Hubble@25 Exhibit Celebrates Hubble Space Telescope

By Spaceflight 

Hubble Space Telescope: A Legacy

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

The Hubble Space Telescope celebrates its 25th year in space in 2015. To celebrate the iconic space observatory's legacy, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City has installed a new exhibit chronicling Hubble's achievements. See images from the Hubble@25 exhibit here.

Hubble@25 Exhibit Beneath Enterprise

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

HUBBLE@25 Exhibit appears below the prototype shuttle Enterprise at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.

Astronaut Mike Massimino on the Hubble@25 Exhibit

Space.com

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum’s Senior Advisor for Space Programs and the exhibit's Co-Curator shares stories of his trips to service the Space Telescope and describes the exhibit. Watch the Video.

Engineering Tools at Hubble@25 Exhibit

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

A display of engineering tools makes up part of the Hubble@25 exhibit, which opened in October 2014 at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.

Video Screen at Hubble@25 Exhibit

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Underwater training of an astronaut is depicted on a video screen at the Hubble@25 exhibit, which opened in October 2014 at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.

Hubble Turns 25 - A Quick Look Back | Video

NASA

The Hubble Space Telescope has returned many 'wonders' in its 25 years of service to humanity.Here's a look back since it's launch on April 24, 1990. Watch the Video

Space Telescope Icon

NASA

The Hubble Space Telescope as seen in orbit during the 2009 STS-125 mission, NASA's last servicing mission to the orbital observatory.

Equipment on Display at Hubble@25 Exhibit

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

A console marked "STS-103" stands on display within the Hubble@25 exhibit, which opened in October 2014 at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.

Hubble@25 Exhibition at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

The new Hubble@25 exhibition at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City celebrates the orbiting observatory's 25th anniversary.

