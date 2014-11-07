The Spaceships of 'Interstellar' Explained (Infographic)

In the film, astronauts use a variety of spacecraft to cross the universe and explore alien worlds.

Warning: SPOILER ALERT! This infographic contains details about the new space film "Interstellar."

The film "Interstellar" features several vehicles designed for interplanetary travel. Utilizing a wormhole that has appeared in Earth’s solar system, four astronauts take the spaceship Endurance across the universe to a strange planetary system orbiting a black hole.

The astronauts ride a rocket resembling NASA's 21st century mega-rocket, the Space Launch System(SLS), into Earth orbit to rendezvous with Endurance. The version of SLS seen in the film is lacking solid rocket boosters at the sides.

Endurance, meanwhile, is a wheel of 12 boxy modules with docking ports at the hub. The ship spins 5.6 times per minute to create Earth-style artificial gravity. If a habitable planet is found, Endurance could be disassembled and its component modules used to build a base on the planet surface.

The ship carries four auxiliary craft. The Rangers are fast and agile single-stage vehicles for reconnaissance and planet landings. The Landers are used for heavy-lift cargo drops to planet surfaces.

Defying today's fashion of 3D computer-animated spaceships, "Interstellar" relies on physical miniatures. A real model will catch the light and move in a more realistic way than computer graphics can.

