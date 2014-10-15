Spacewalk Photos: NASA Astronauts Work Outside Space Station (Oct. 15, 2014)

Wiseman and Wilmore Preparing

NASA TV

European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst prepares NASA's Reid Wiseman and Barry Wilmore for a spacewalk on Oct. 15, 2014.

Wilmore Outside International Space Station on Oct. 15, 2014

NASA Barry Wilmore works outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Oct. 15, 2014.

Spacewalking Astronauts

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Barry Wilmore performed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 15, 2014. The blue Earth gleams at lower left.

View of the Earth During Spacewalk on Oct. 15, 2014

Two spacecraft docked to the International Space Station float over the Earth during a spacewalk by two U.S. astronauts on Oct. 15, 2014.

Spacewalk Oct. 15, 2014

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Barry Wilmore performed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 15, 2014. One of the two hangs head down at center.

Working in the Dark

A piece of equipment is held by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman as he performed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 15, 2014.

Handiwork

The hands of NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman are seen in a video still taken during the spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 15, 2014.

Spacewalk Preparation on Oct. 15, 2014

NASA (via Twitter as @NASA)

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Barry Wilmore prepare to perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 15, 2014. NASA provided this photo via Twitter.