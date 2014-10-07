Spacewalk Photos: Astronauts Upgrade Space Station (Oct. 7, 2014)

Gerst and Wiseman Spacewalk

NASA/JSC

Wiseman (left) and Gerst (right) ventured outside the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2014 to perform maintenance on the orbiting outpost.

Gerst, Wiseman and Wilmore Pre-Spacewalk

NASA TV

Wiseman (right) and Gerst (left) are suited up for the spacewalk with NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore helping them get ready for the spacewalk on Oct. 7, 2014.

Alexander Gerst and Reid Wiseman

NASA TV

Headshots of Gerst and Wiseman shown on NASA TV during coverage of the spacewalk.

Gerst and Wiseman Outside Space Station

NASA TV

Wiseman and Gerst float outside the International Space Station with the limb of the Earth in the background.

Gerst and Wiseman Outside Hatch

NASA TV

Wiseman and Gerst (top) work outside the space station during orbital night.

Earth from Astronaut Cam

NASA TV

The Earth stretches out below one of the spacewalking astronauts while performing a task.

Earth and Wiseman

NASA TV

Wiseman works outside the space station with Earth stretching below. One of the station's large solar arrays can be seen in the background.

Spacewalk Outside the ISS on Oct. 7, 2014

NASA TV

NASA's Reid Wiseman and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst performed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2014.

Four Views of a Spacewalk

NASA TV

NASA TV shows four views of the spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2014.

Astronauts and Pump Module During Spacewalk

NASA TV

European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst carries the failed pump module in the foreground while NASA's Reid Wiseman floats in the background, during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2014.

Sunrise During Spacewalk

NASA TV

The sun rises over the Earth's limb during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2014. An astronaut's legs appear at bottom (upside down).