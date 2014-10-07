Spacewalk Photos: Astronauts Upgrade Space Station (Oct. 7, 2014)

Gerst and Wiseman Spacewalk
Wiseman (left) and Gerst (right) ventured outside the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2014 to perform maintenance on the orbiting outpost.
Gerst, Wiseman and Wilmore Pre-Spacewalk
Wiseman (right) and Gerst (left) are suited up for the spacewalk with NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore helping them get ready for the spacewalk on Oct. 7, 2014.
Alexander Gerst and Reid Wiseman
Headshots of Gerst and Wiseman shown on NASA TV during coverage of the spacewalk.
Gerst and Wiseman Outside Space Station
Wiseman and Gerst float outside the International Space Station with the limb of the Earth in the background.
Gerst and Wiseman Outside Hatch
Wiseman and Gerst (top) work outside the space station during orbital night.
Earth from Astronaut Cam
The Earth stretches out below one of the spacewalking astronauts while performing a task.
Earth and Wiseman
Wiseman works outside the space station with Earth stretching below. One of the station's large solar arrays can be seen in the background.
Spacewalk Outside the ISS on Oct. 7, 2014
NASA's Reid Wiseman and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst performed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2014.
Four Views of a Spacewalk
NASA TV shows four views of the spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2014.
Astronauts and Pump Module During Spacewalk
European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst carries the failed pump module in the foreground while NASA's Reid Wiseman floats in the background, during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2014.
Sunrise During Spacewalk
The sun rises over the Earth's limb during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2014. An astronaut's legs appear at bottom (upside down).