Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – Aug. 24, 2014

Medium Black Holes, Message to Mars and More

Adrian Mann

Last week scientists confirmed black holes come in medium sizes, microbes were found in Antarctica and more. See the best stories from the week here.



FIRST STOP: It's Confirmed! Black Holes Do Come in Medium Sizes

It's Confirmed! Black Holes Do Come in Medium Sizes

NASA/H. Feng et al.

August 18 - The existence of medium-size black holes has been a matter of debate. But researchers say they have now confirmed such an object in the nearby galaxy M82 — a black hole about as massive as 400 suns.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Space Plane Tech Could Power Hypersonic Aircraft for US Military

Space Plane Tech Could Power Hypersonic Aircraft for US Military

Adrian Mann

August 18 - Engine technology being developed for a British space plane could also find its way into hypersonic aircraft built by the United States military.



[Full Story]





NEXT: SpaceX Reusable Rocket Prototype Explodes Over Texas

SpaceX Reusable Rocket Prototype Explodes Over Texas

SpaceX

August 23 - A reusable rocket prototype built by the private spaceflight company SpaceX exploded over the firm's Texas proving grounds Friday (Aug. 22) after an anomaly forced the destruction of the craft.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa: Best Bet for Alien Life?

Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa: Best Bet for Alien Life?

NASA/JPL/Ted Stryk

August 22 - Scientists have created the best-ever global color map of Neptune's big moon Triton, using images taken by a NASA spacecraft 25 years ago.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Sea Plankton on Space Station? Russian Official Claims It's So

Sea Plankton on Space Station? Russian Official Claims It's So

NASA

August 22 - A Russian official claims that samples collected by cosmonauts show evidence of sea plankton on the outside of the International Space Station, news agencies are reporting.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Microbes Found Beneath Antarctic Ice: What It Means for Alien Life Hunt

Microbes Found Beneath Antarctic Ice: What It Means for Alien Life Hunt

NASA/JPL-Caltech

August 20 - The discovery of microbes thriving deep underneath the ice cap of Antarctica has scientists considering the possibility for life under the ice caps of Mars and other planets.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Traces of One of Universe's First Stars Detected

Traces of One of Universe's First Stars Detected

National Astronomical Observatory of Japan

August 21 - Scientists may have found evidence of the supernova caused by the universe's first stars.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Martian Mystery: What Is Odd Cell-Like Structure in Mars Meteorite?

Martian Mystery: What Is Odd Cell-Like Structure in Mars Meteorite?

Elias Chatzitheodoridis, Sarah Haigh and Ian Lyon

August 21 - Scientists have found a strange structure resembling a microbial cell inside a Martian meteorite, but they're not claiming that it's evidence of Red Planet life.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Northrop Grumman Unveils Concept for XS-1 Military Space Plane

Northrop Grumman Unveils Concept for XS-1 Military Space Plane

Northrop Grumman

August 22 - The world is starting to get a better idea of what the U.S. military's proposed new space plane might look like.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Spacewalking Cosmonaut Tosses Tiny Satellite Into Space for Peru

Spacewalking Cosmonaut Tosses Tiny Satellite Into Space for Peru

NASA TV

August 18 - A Russian cosmonaut threw a tiny satellite into the vacuum of space during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station today (Aug. 18).



[Full Story]





NEXT: Former NASA Astronaut Steven Nagel Dies at 67