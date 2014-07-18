Intrepid Museum Hosts Space & Science Festival This Weekend

An inflatable Orion capsule stands on the pier next to the Intrepid Museum in New York City.

NEW YORK — New York City is crawling with space fans young and old this week. The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan is hosting a festival that continues through the weekend to celebrate science and spaceflight.

The Intrepid's Space & Science Festival lets interested people experience a number of special space and technology-themed events. Visitors can take pictures posing with a spacesuit, meet some astronauts or see an inflatable model of NASA's Orion capsule, the spaceship designed to take astronauts deeper into space than ever before. Space fans can also visit NASA's space shuttle Enterprise on display on the deck of the Intrepid.

For a full list of events and how to attend visit the Intrepid's website: http://www.intrepidmuseum.org/SpaceandScienceFestival.aspx

A suit sits inside a NASA booth at the Intrepid Museum's Space & Science Festival (Image credit: Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com)

