The Space Race, Apollo 11 Star in CNN's 'The Sixties' Tonight

The first moon landing, 45 years ago on Sunday (July 20), didn't just define a decade, it set a new chapter in human history.

"All of human experience will be divided into two eras: before man walked on the moon and after man walked on the moon," says actor Tom Hanks in "The Space Race," the seventh episode of CNN's 10-part series "The Sixties," which he co-executive produced.

The one-hour episode, premiering on the cable news network on tonight (July 17) at 9 p.m. EDT, recounts the not-so-small-steps that led to "a giant leap for all mankind." It features new interviews with Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong's Gemini 8 crewmate David Scott, "A Man on the Moon" author Andrew Chaikin, Hanks and more. [Apollo 11: The First Manned Moon Landing in Pictures]

The story of the race to the moon has been told before, of course, including by Hanks in his 1998 Emmy-award winning HBO miniseries, "From the Earth to the Moon," which was based on Chaikin's book. Here, director Mark Herzog ("Gettysburg" for the History Channel) has the challenge of capturing an entire decade's worth of space exploration achievements in only one 60-minute segment.

Not to mention, a photographic first, too.

"I was standing up in the hatch and looking around," recalls Aldrin, describing his spacewalk on Gemini 12, two and a half years before he would land on the moon. "Took a couple of pictures of Texas and the Astrodome, and I decided, well, let me just turn [the camera] around and take a picture. Nothing unusual about that."

"But that was the first selfie in space," Aldrin explains.

The commentary accompanying the now iconic-footage in "The Space Race" is what sets it apart from past, similar projects. While there are no great new revelations (first selfies aside), the show finds its strength in its choice of voices, including author Douglas Brinkley, NASA Administrator Charles Bolden, space shuttle astronaut Mike Massimino and journalist Jim Slade.

"My generation was the generation that changed the moon from an object to a place, and that will never happen again. There can only be one first time," Slade observes.

In addition to the interviews conducted for the show, "The Space Race" pulls heavily from archival news coverage of the space missions, including anchors Jules Bergman and Walter Cronkite, the latter featured while filing reports aboard a weightless training flight and strapped into moonwalking simulator.

By the end of the hour, viewers may find themselves either basking in nostalgia or gaining a new glimpse into what set the Sixties apart — an arc of history that successfully landed men on the moon and returned them safely to Earth before the decade was out.

