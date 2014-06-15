Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – June 15, 2014

Morpheus, 'The Beast' & More

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Arecibo Observatory/USRA/NSF

Last week NASA's Morpheus lander flew more than 800 feet (244 meters) into the air during its first-ever night flight test, NASA researchers bounced radio signals off the huge near-Earth asteroid 2014 HQ124, nicknamed "The Beast" and more. See the best stories from last week here.



FIRST STOP: 'Cosmos' Finale Brings a (Big) Bang of Wonder

FOX

'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' airs its final episode tonight (June 8). Take a look back at the landmark follow-up science series to Carl Sagan's iconic 1980 'Cosmos.'



[Full Story]





NEXT: Wow! Prototype NASA Lander Aces 1st Night Flight Test (Video)

Wow! Prototype NASA Lander Aces 1st Night Flight Test (Video)

NASA

Spewing orange and blue flame against the dark sky, NASA's Morpheus lander flew more than 800 feet (244 meters) into the air during its first-ever night flight test at Florida's Kennedy Space Center late last month.



[Full Story]





NEXT: World Cup in Space: Astronauts Play Cosmic Soccer on Space Station (Video)

World Cup in Space: Astronauts Play Cosmic Soccer on Space Station (Video)

NASA (via YouTube as ReelNASA)

[Full Story]





NEXT: NASA Laser Beams HD Video From Space Station

NASA Laser Beams HD Video From Space Station

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA beamed a high-definition video from the International Space Station down to Earth Thursday (June 5) in a demonstration that could pave the way for much speedier deep-space communications down the road.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Another Asteroid-Strike Danger: Thrill-Seeking Rubberneckers?

Another Asteroid-Strike Danger: Thrill-Seeking Rubberneckers?

ESA - P.Carril

The opportunity to see a big space rock slam into our planet will likely prove too alluring for some brave and reckless souls to resist.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Sun Unleashes 2 Major Solar Flares Back-to-Back (Video)

Sun Unleashes 2 Major Solar Flares Back-to-Back (Video)

NASA/SDO/Goddard/Wiessinger

The sun unleashed two massive solar flares Tuesday (June 10). See video of the X2.2 solar flare and another X1.5 flare here.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Will NASA's Pluto Flyby in 2015 Reignite Planet Debate?

Will NASA's Pluto Flyby in 2015 Reignite Planet Debate?

Southwest Research Institute

The world will get its first good look at mysterious Pluto a little more than a year from now, possibly reigniting the debate over its planetary status.



[Full Story]





NEXT: New Private Spacecraft Will Be 1st US Space Lifeboat in 40 Years

New Private Spacecraft Will Be 1st US Space Lifeboat in 40 Years

NASA

NASA is now in the process of commissioning a new spacecraft, one that will be used as a lifeboat for the International Space Station (ISS). They are the first new lifeboats for a space station in 40 years.



[Full Story]





NEXT: In Search for Life on Alien Planets, Checklist Needed

In Search for Life on Alien Planets, Checklist Needed

NASA Ames/SETI Institute/JPL-CalTech

A checklist for the requirements of life as scientists know it could help ground speculation about the possibilities of alien life on distant worlds, new research suggests.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Why Haven't We Encountered Aliens Yet? The Answer Could be Climate Change

Why Haven't We Encountered Aliens Yet? The Answer Could be Climate Change

ESO/L. Calçada, CC BY

Various explanations for why we don’t see aliens have been proposed but with every new discovery of a potentially habitable planet, the Fermi Paradox becomes increasingly mysterious.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Wow! NASA Rover on Mars Sees Mercury Cross the Sun's Face (Photos, Video)