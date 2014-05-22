Atlas 5 Rocket Launches Clandestine US Spy Satellite

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the NROL-33 satellite launches into space from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 22, 2014. The mission will deliver a classified payload into orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

Editor's Update for 9:17 a.m. ET: Today's Atlas 5 launch sucessfully lifted off at 9:09 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and United Launch Alliance has stopped its video feed. A wrap story on the event will be posted shortly. Launch Photos: Atlas 5 Rocket Blasts Off with Secret NROL-33 Satellite (Photos )

An unmanned Atlas 5 rocket will launch a classified spy satellite payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office at 9:09 a.m. EDT (1409GMT) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, and you could watch it live courtesy of Spaceflight Now.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket will launch the NROL-33 satellite into orbit from Launch Complex-41 in Cape Canaveral. ULA will webcast live views of the Atlas 5 launch beginning at 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT).

The launch posted for the NROL-33 spy satellite mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. The mission will launch on an Atlas 5 rocket on May 22, 2014. (Image credit: United Launch Alliance)

Space.com partner Spaceflight Now has a detailed preview of today's launch, which includes the controversy over the Atlas 5's Russian-built RD-180 rocket engines. The Russian RD-180 has made headlines recently due to the souring of U.S.-Russian diplomatic relations over the crises in Ukraine.

Spaceflight Now will provide live minute-by-minute updates on today's launch via its Mission Status Center, which will also include a live webcast.

