See Earth from Space With a Pink Floyd Soundtrack (Video)

The Pink Floyd website DivisionBell20.com uses stunning views of Earth from the International Space Station as part of its countdown to a May 20, 2014 launch.

If you've ever wondered what the view of Earth from space would be like set to a Pink Floyd soundtrack, wonder no more. The band is counting down to the launch of something on Tuesday (May 20), and is using stunning views from the International Space Station to do it.

The English rock band has launched a website (http://www.divisionbell20.com/) that features amazing views recorded from (and inside) the space station, footage that appears to be from a music video entitled "Marooned," which the band posted on YouTube on April 28. The Division Bell is a Pink Floyd album released 20 years ago in March 1994. The band is also encouraging fans to use the hashtag #TDB20. You can see the amazing space station views entire music video, which runs 5 minutes, 25 seconds, here:

