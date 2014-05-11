Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – May 11, 2014

Future of Spaceflight, Monster Solar Flares and More

NASA (via Twitter as @NASA)

Last week moonwalker Jack Schmitt talked to Space.com about the future of spaceflight, a monster solar flare was captured and more . See the best stories from last week here.



Clean Up Space Junk or Risk Real-Life 'Gravity' Disaster, Lawmakers Say

Warner Bros. Pictures

The United States must bolster efforts to address the alarming amount of space junk in orbit, or risk potentially catastrophic collisions.



It's Time to Push for US Human Spaceflight Independence (Op-Ed)

NASA

The current strain in U.S.-Russian relations over the crisis in Ukraine has cast a spotlight on NASA's reliance on Russia for launching Americans into space. Now, more than ever, the United States must accelerate its human spaceflight program according to private astronaut Richard Garriott and his father Owen, a former NASA astronaut.



Name a Mars Crater for Mom this Mother's Day

IAU/M. Kornmesser

Uwingu — a space-funding company — wants space fans to name craters on Mars in honor of their moms this Mother's Day (May 11).



Monster Solar Flare This Year Was the Best-Observed in History

NASA

Four spacecraft and one ground-based telescope recorded a powerful solar flare recently, providing a complete view of the explosion.



To Combat Climate Change, Humanity Must Act Now, NASA Chief Says

Mike Wall/Space.com

Humanity must act now if it hopes to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, NASA chief Charles Bolden says.



NASA May Put Greenhouse on Mars in 2021

Chris McKay and the MPX Proposal Team

Researchers have proposed putting a plant-growth experiment on NASA's next Mars rover, which is scheduled to launch in mid-2020 and land on the Red Planet in early 2021.



What's Next for Cosmology After Landmark Gravitational Wave Discovery?

BICEP2 Collaboration

What’s next for astronomers studying the universe’s first light, now that some basic tenets of the cosmos’ earliest moments seem to have been confirmed?



NASA Now Streaming Live HD Camera Views of Earth from Space

NASA (via Twitter as @NASA)

HD cameras aboard the International Space Station are live-streaming beautiful views of Earth for the whole world to see.



Amazing Time-Lapse Video Shows Evolution of Universe Like Never Before

Illustris Collaboration

Scientists have developed a new computer model that simulates the evolution of our universe better than ever before. See how they did it here.



Do Gravitational Waves Cause Tiny Earthquakes?

Henze/NASA

Earth can serve as a giant detector for theoretical ripples in the fabric of space-time given off by stars, black holes and other massive objects in deep space, researchers say.



