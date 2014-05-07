Evolution of the Universe Revealed by Computer Simulation (Gallery)

A New Simulation of Cosmic Evolution

A new simulation showing the evolution of the universe traces the formation of the cosmic web of galaxies scientists see today. The simulation - called Illustris - covers about 13 billion years of the universe's evolution starting about 12 million years after the Big Bang. This new simulation of the evolution of the universe lets scientists see the dark matter density field, gas temperatures and gas metallicity in a cube that measures about 350 million light-years on each side. Image released May 7, 2014. [See full story.]

Explosions in the Cosmos

The new Illustris simulation of the evolution of the universe shows how galaxies could have distributed in the cosmos after the universe began more than 13 billion years ago. Image released May 7, 2014. [See full story.]

A Cosmic Web

This part of the simulation of the evolution of the universe shows a massive cluster. Dark matter density on the left is transitioning into gas density on the right side of the image. Image released May 7, 2014. [See full story.]

Dark Matter Density Overlaid with the Gas Velocity Field

This image from the Illustris simulation show dark matter density overlaid with the gas velocity field. Image released May 7, 2014. [See full story.]

Dark Matter Annihilation Map

The Illustris simulation includes a dark matter annihilation map of the most massive cluster. Image released May 7, 2014. [See full story.]

Stellar Light Distribution

This image of the Illustris simulation shows stellar light distribution of the most massive cluster within the scope of the simulation. Image released May 7, 2014. [See full story.]