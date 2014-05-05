Trending

Space History Photo: X-38 Ship #2 Release from B-52

By Spaceflight 

space history, nasa, lifting body
The X-38 research vehicle drops away from NASA's B-52 mothership during a 1999 test flight.
(Image: © NASA | Carla Thomas)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the X-38 research vehicle drops away from NASA's B-52 mothership immediately after being released from the B-52's wing pylon. More than 30 years earlier, this same B-52 launched the original lifting-body vehicles flight tested by NASA and the Air Force at what is now called the Dryden Flight Research Center and the Air Force Flight Test Center.

NASA B-52 Tail Number 008 is an air launch carrier aircraft "mothership," as well as a research aircraft platform that has been used on a variety of research projects.

