Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – April 27, 2014

Monster Solar Flare, ‘Evolutionary' Breakthrough and More

SpaceX

Last week the sun erupted with a massive X1.3 solar flare, Elon Musk said the SpaceX Reusable rocket test was an ‘evolutionary' breakthrough, and NASA chief Charles Bolden said humanity's future awaits in deep space. See the best stories from last week here.



FIRST STOP: The Future of Humanity Awaits in Deep Space, NASA Chief Says

The Future of Humanity Awaits in Deep Space, NASA Chief Says

NASA/Rachael Lussos, The Tauri Group

NASA chief Charles Bolden says humanity's future awaits in deep space, but only international cooperation and commercial partnerships will make it happen. Here's why.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Sun Unleashes Major Solar Flare (Video)

Sun Unleashes Major Solar Flare (Video)

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

The sun erupted with a massive X1.3 solar flare late Thursday (April 24), triggering a temporary communications blackout on some parts of Earth. See video of the solar flare here.



[Full Story]





NEXT: SpaceX Reusable Rocket Test an 'Evolutionary' Breakthrough, Elon Musk Says

SpaceX Reusable Rocket Test an 'Evolutionary' Breakthrough, Elon Musk Says

SpaceX

In an unprecedented test, SpaceX successfully landed the 'boost stage' from its Falcon 9 rocket vertically in the ocean after launching to space, CEO Elon Musk says.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Can Iconic 'Earthrise' Photo Help Protect Earth from Asteroid Impacts?

Can Iconic 'Earthrise' Photo Help Protect Earth from Asteroid Impacts?

NASA

Bill Anders, the Apollo 8 astronaut who snapped the iconic "Earthrise" photo in 1968, hopes the image still conveys a sense of the planet's vulnerability to a variety of threats — including incoming space rocks.



[Full Story]





NEXT: US Air Force's Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Passes 500 Days in Orbit

US Air Force's Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Passes 500 Days in Orbit

U.S. Air Force/Michael Stonecypher

The Air Force’s mysterious X-37B space plane marks its 500th day in space today (April 24).



[Full Story]





NEXT: Powerful Asteroids Strike Earth with Surprising Frequency (Video)

Powerful Asteroids Strike Earth with Surprising Frequency (Video)

B612 Foundation

Since the start of the 21st century, dozens of incoming asteroids have slammed into Earth, some of them packing far more energy than a city-destroying atomic bomb, a new animation illustrates.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Solar Eclipse Will Transform Sun into 'Ring of Fire' Next Week

Solar Eclipse Will Transform Sun into 'Ring of Fire' Next Week

A rare non-central annular solar eclipse visible from Antarctica and Australia on April 29.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Spacewalking Astronauts Replace Dead Computer on Space Station

Spacewalking Astronauts Replace Dead Computer on Space Station

NASA TV

A pair of NASA astronauts replaced a dead backup computer on the International Space Station during a short spacewalk Wednesday (April 23) to restore a critical computer system back to full strength.



[Full Story]





NEXT: SpaceX Video Captures Amazing Reusable Rocket Test Launch and Landing

SpaceX Video Captures Amazing Reusable Rocket Test Launch and Landing

SpaceX

A stunning new video shows the successful maiden flight of a private spaceflight company's reusable rocket prototype.



[Full Story]





NEXT: Most Americans Doubt Big Bang Theory: AP Poll

Most Americans Doubt Big Bang Theory: AP Poll

NASA/WMAP

A poll conducted by the Associated Press shows that members of the public do not accept the Big Bang as true even though it’s widely accepted in the scientific community.



[Full Story]



