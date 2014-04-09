Launch Photos: Russian Progress 55 Cargo Ship Bound for Space Station

Soyuz Launch Vehicle Streaks Skyward
A Progress M-23M cargo vehicle launched to the International Space Station from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on April 9, 2014.
Soyuz Clears Tower on April 9, 2014.
Soyuz Launches Progress Cargo Vehicle April 9, 2014.
Soyuz Launch Vehicle Rollout
At Baikonur launch site the preparations continue for the launch of Progress M-23M cargo vehicle under the International Space Station program on April 7, 2014.
Soyuz Launch Vehicle Rollout
Soyuz Launch Vehicle Rollout Rear View
Soyuz Launch Vehicle Raised
Soyuz Launch Vehicle Rollout with Train
