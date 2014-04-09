Trending

Launch Photos: Russian Progress 55 Cargo Ship Bound for Space Station

By Spaceflight 

Soyuz Launch Vehicle Streaks Skyward

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

A Progress M-23M cargo vehicle launched to the International Space Station from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on April 9, 2014.

Soyuz Clears Tower on April 9, 2014.

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

A Progress M-23M cargo vehicle launched to the International Space Station from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on April 9, 2014.

Soyuz Launches Progress Cargo Vehicle April 9, 2014.

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

A Progress M-23M cargo vehicle launched to the International Space Station from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on April 9, 2014.

Soyuz Launch Vehicle Rollout

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At Baikonur launch site the preparations continue for the launch of Progress M-23M cargo vehicle under the International Space Station program on April 7, 2014.

Soyuz Launch Vehicle Rollout

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At Baikonur launch site the preparations continue for the launch of Progress M-23M cargo vehicle under the International Space Station program on April 7, 2014.

Soyuz Launch Vehicle Rollout Rear View

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At Baikonur launch site the preparations continue for the launch of Progress M-23M cargo vehicle under the International Space Station program on April 7, 2014.

Soyuz Launch Vehicle Raised

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At Baikonur launch site the preparations continue for the launch of Progress M-23M cargo vehicle under the International Space Station program on April 7, 2014.

Soyuz Launch Vehicle Rollout with Train

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At Baikonur launch site the preparations continue for the launch of Progress M-23M cargo vehicle under the International Space Station program on April 7, 2014.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.