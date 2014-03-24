Soyuz Launch Photos: Space Station's US-Russian Expedition 39/40 Crew Blasts Off

Expedition 39 Soyuz Launch Seen from ISS

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

Astronaut Rick Mastracchio, aboard the International Space Station, tweeted this photo of the Soyuz rocket launching the Expedition 39 crew from Kazakhstan to the station on March 25, 2014.

Expedition 39 Soyuz Launch Begins

NASA TV

Expedition 39 Launch Flight Path

NASA/Bill Ingalls

This long expsoure photograph shows the flight path of the Soyuz TMA-12M rocket as it launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 26, 2014.

Expedition 39 Just Prior to Launch

NASA RTV

Blast Off! Expedition 39 Launches

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-12M rocket launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 carrying Expedition 39 Soyuz Commander Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, Flight Engineer Steven Swanson of NASA, and Flight Engineer Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos to the International Space Station.

Soyuz Rocket Lifts Off

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Expedition 39 Launches

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Soyuz TMA-12M Rocket Launches

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Expedition 39 Soyuz Launch

NASA TV

Expedition 39 Soyuz TMA-12M Ascending

NASA TV

Expedition 39 Crew in Soyuz TMA-12M Spacecraft

NASA TV

Expedition 39 crew sits inside the Soyuz TMA-12M spacecraft prior to launching to the International Space Station on March 25, 2014. The stuffed toy duck at left will serve as an indicator of reaching orbit, when it begins to float in zero-g.