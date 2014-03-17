Space History Photo: Project Relay Antenna

The ground communication terminal for the Brazil/United States communication link via the Relay satellite which was launched late in 1962.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, this specially designed 30-foot parabolic antenna, developed by International Telephone and Telegraph Federal Laboratories, served as a Project Relay space communication terminal, and was located in the United States. The antenna was part of the ground communication terminal of a United States to Brazil communication link via the Relay satellite launched by a NASA Delta rocket on December 13, 1962.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).