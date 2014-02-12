NASA Sun-Watching Spacecraft Celebrates 4th Birthday with Amazing Video

This image is a composite of 25 separate images spanning the period of Feb. 11, 2013 to Feb. 11, 2014. It uses the SDO AIA wavelength of 304 Angstroms and reveals the zones on the sun where active regions and associated eruptions most commonly occur during Solar Maximum.

A NASA sun-studying probe celebrates four years in space this week, and the agency has released a stunning new video to mark the occasion.

The amazing new video of the sun, which NASA released Tuesday, is a greatest-hits set from the space agency's powerful Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which is celebrating its fourth year in space. The video showcases some of SDO's most dramatic and beautiful images from the last 12 months.

The nearly four-minute movie includes footage of sunspots, solar flares— powerful blasts of light in X-ray and other wavelengths — and prominence eruptions, which send loops of solar material out into the sun's atmosphere.

This image is a composite of 25 separate images spanning the period of Feb. 11, 2013 to Feb. 11, 2014. It uses the SDO AIA wavelength of 304 Angstroms and reveals the zones on the sun where active regions and associated eruptions most commonly occur during Solar Maximum. (Image credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO/S. Wiessinger)

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Feb. 11, 2010, on a mission to study solar activity and help scientists understand how variations in that activity affect life here on Earth.

"Scientists study these images to better understand the complex electromagnetic system causing the constant movement on the sun, which can ultimately have an effect closer to Earth, too: Flares and another type of solar explosion called coronal mass ejections can sometimes disrupt technology in space," NASA officials wrote in a description of the video. nasa-sun-observatory-fourth-anniversary-video-sdo

SDO captures high-resolution views of the sun in 10 different wavelengths 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The probe records images of the solar atmosphere in unprecedented detail, researchers say.

SDO was designed to last a minimum of five years, but mission scientists hope it can keep observing for a while beyond that, providing an in-depth look at much of the sun's 11-year activity cycle. The space observatory launched during a relatively quiet period for the sun. The current cycle, known as Solar Cycle 24, is the weakest in a century or so, despite being in its active phase, researchers say.

