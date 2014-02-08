Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Feb. 8, 2014

The Moon and Earthshine Over Portugal by Miguel Claro

Miguel Claro recently sent Space.com this beautiful image of the moon and Earthshine taken from Almada, Portugal on Feb. 1, 2014. “I could see the night side of the moon very well illuminated by the Earth reflected light, like if it was full moon,” Claro wrote Space.com in an email. “This impressive phenomenon known as Earthshine, was described and drawn for the first time, by the great Leonardo Da Vinci about 500 years ago in his book Codex Leicester.” [See More Photos]

Mercury Shines Over Pisa by Giuseppe Petricca

Giuseppe Petricca

Giuseppe Petricca sent Space.com this cool photo of planet Mercury shining between the clouds toward the left center of the horizon on Feb. 1, 2014. The photographer superimposed a section to show the planet’s location in the image. Petricca took the photo from Pisa, Italy with a Nikon Coolpix P90 camera on a tripod. The Arno River is nearly flooding the city center, so the water level was this high in the photo, according to the photographer. [See More Photos]

Massive Sunspot AR 1967 by Victor Rogus

Victor Rogus

Victor Rogus recently sent SPACE.com this image sunspot re-emerged sunspot AR 1967 (formerly AR 1944). He captured the photo on the morning of Jan. 39, 2014 from Jadwin, Mo. “It's Back” Rogus wrote Space.com in an email. “Huge Sunspot AR 1944 has returned from its journey around the far side of the Sun. It has been renamed AR 1967 and that is customary for returning sunspots.” [See More Photos]

Stargazing Duo Snaps Gorgeous Photo of Triangulum Galaxy

Netherlands-based night sky photographers André van der Hoeven and Michael van Doorn teamed up created this breathtaking image of the Triangulum Galaxy. [See how they did it here. ]

Stunning NASA Photo Shows Night Rocket Launch into Space

NASA/Tony Gray

A time-lapse photo shows an Atlas 5 rocket streaking into the heavens carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS-L) into Earth orbit from Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Jan. 23, 2014. [Read the full story here. ]

Jupiter and Orion Shine Over Canary Islands in Dazzling Night Sky Photo

The brilliant planet Jupiter and constellation Orion shine brightly in this glittering night sky photo shot from the Canary Islands by astrophotographer Miguel Claro. [Read the full story here. ]

The World Rolls 'Round in the Stars

Gavin Heffernan/Sunchaser Pictures

Gavin Heffernan of Sunchaser Pictures sends in a photo of star trails over Joshua Tree National Park in California. The image comes from a new time-lapse video entitled, "Joshua Tree Journey 4: Ruins." The cabin pictured stands in Indian Cove Ranch. Image released Feb. 2, 2014. [See more photos here. ]