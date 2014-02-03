Space History Photo: Frosch Awarded Goddard Memorial Trophy

In 1980, former President Jimmy Carter presents the National Space Club's Goddard Memorial Trophy to NASA Administrator Dr. Robert A. Frosch for efforts in the Voyager mission.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, former President Jimmy Carter presents, January of 1980, the National Space Club's Goddard Memorial Trophy to NASA Administrator Dr. Robert A. Frosch on behalf of the team that planned and executed the Voyager mission to Jupiter and beyond.

The trophy is America's most prestigious space award, presented annually to an individual or group for outstanding acheivement in space, contributing to U.S. leadership in astronautics. From left to right: John Lent, Martin Marietta Company, President Jimmy Carter NASA, Administrator Robert A. Frosch.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).