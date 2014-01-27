Spacewalk Photos: Russian Cosmonauts Install HD Cameras on Space Station

Cosmonauts Kotov and Ryazanskiy Install Cameras

NASA

Cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy, as seen during their Dec. 27, 2013 spacewalk to install two UrtheCast cameras. The pair repeated the spacewalk Jan. 27, 2014 as a result of wiring and cabling issues with the cameras.

UrtheCast's Cameras Mounted on ISS

UrtheCast/Roscosmos

GoPro camera view of UrtheCast's high- (upper left) and medium-resolution (lower right) commercial video cameras mounted on the International Space Station.

Russian Spacewalk Outside ISS: Jan. 27, 2014

NASA TV

A Russian cosmonaut works outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Jan. 27, 2014. Cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy took the spacewalk to install new HD cameras for Earth-observation on the station for the Canadian company UrtheCast.

UrtheCast Space Camera Installation Spacewalk: Jan. 27, 2014

NASA TV

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy are seen on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Jan. 27, 2014 to install UrtheCast HD cameras for Earth observation.

Expedition 38 Spacewalk

NASA TV

Expedition 38 Commander Oleg Kotov and Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) ventured outside the International Space Station in a second attempt to install a pair of cameras on the hull of the station's Zvezda Service Module on Jan. 26, 2014.

UrtheCast Big Camera on Earth

UrtheCast

A view of UrtheCast's high-resolution Earth imagery camera before its launch to the International Space Station in 2013. The camera is one of two UrtheCast instruments delivered to the space station to capture high-resolution views of Earth from space.

UrtheCast Cameras on Space Station: Graphic

NASA

This NASA graphic shows how the commercial UrtheCast cameras are set up on the International Space Station after the Dec. 27, 2013 spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy.

UrtheCast HD Video Camera for Space

UrtheCast

The Canadian company UrtheCast plans to launch high-definition video cameras like this one to the International Space Station to beam near real-time views of Earth from space.

UrtheCast video

UrtheCast on YouTube

An example of what an UrtheCast video would look like. UrtheCast is a startup that plans to mount high-definition cameras underneath the International Space Station, to stream slightly delayed video of the Earth from space.

Expedition 38 Spacewalk to Install HD Cameras

NASA TV

Expedition 38 Commander Oleg Kotov and Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) ventured outside the International Space Station in a second attempt to install a pair of cameras on the hull of the station's Zvezda Service Module on Jan. 26, 2014. This image was obtained about an hour and 20 minutes into the spacewalk.

UrtheCast Cameras Telemetry Panel in Zvezda Module

NASA TV

The red lights on the telemetry panel indicate a preliminary connection to the UrtheCast high definition cameras being mounted on the exterior of the Zvezda Module during a spacewalk on Jan. 27, 2014.