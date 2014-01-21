This space wallpaper is an artist's illustration showing one of three newly discovered planets in the star cluster Messier 67. Remarkably one of these new exoplanets is orbiting a star that is a rare solar twin — a star that is almost identical to the Sun in all respects. Image released Jan. 15, 2014. [ Full Story ]
Orbiting a Solar Twin | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/L. Calçada)
