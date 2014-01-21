Trending

Orbiting a Solar Twin | Space Wallpaper

New Planet Discovered in Messier 67 1920
This space wallpaper is an artist's illustration showing one of three newly discovered planets in the star cluster Messier 67. Image released Jan. 15, 2014.
(Image: © ESO/L. Calçada)

This space wallpaper is an artist's illustration showing one of three newly discovered planets in the star cluster Messier 67. Remarkably one of these new exoplanets is orbiting a star that is a rare solar twin — a star that is almost identical to the Sun in all respects. Image released Jan. 15, 2014. [ Full Story ]

