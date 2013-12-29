Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – Dec. 29, 2013

Holidays in Space, a Record-Breaking Spacewalk and More

NASA/Rick Mastracchio, via @AstroRM

Last week cosmonauts hit a snag in a record-breaking spacewalk, astronauts celebrated the holidays in orbit and we looked ahead at the must-see skywatching events in 2014. See the best stories from last week here.



NASA TV

Two NASA astronauts have completed repairs on the International Space Station’s vital cooling system.



NASA/Rick Mastracchio, via @AstroRM

Spacewalking cosmonauts installed new HD video cameras on the International Space Station Friday (Dec. 27), only to uninstall them later due to a data glitch.



NASA/JPL-Caltech

A rundown of the most exciting exoplanet discoveries of 2013.



CNSA

China’s amazing moon landing on Dec. 14 is just the beginning of the country’s operations on the lunar surface. See how China’s next step on the moon is to retrieve samples of the lunar surface and return them to Earth.



Kim Poor

Mars approaches Earth; A total eclipse of the Moon near to one of the brightest stars in the sky; A potentially spectacular meteor shower in late May; a partial solar eclipse for much of North America in October. We'll provide advance details on these and other celestial events that will occur in 2014.



NASA

Here’s how the astronauts are planning to spend their Christmas holiday in space.



Dan Durda/FIAAA

China’s Chang’e 3 robotic landing on the moon has helped spur a political crusade in the United States to more aggressively explore and utilize the moon.



ESA

Mars One plans to launch an unmanned orbiter that could extract water from Mars. Here’s a look at how water extraction might work on the Red Planet.



