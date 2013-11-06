Fiery Finish | Space Wallpaper

Trending

ESA’s ATV-4 Spacecraft Burns Up
The European Space Agency’s ATV-4 spacecraft, an unmanned supply ship, burns up over an uninhabited stretch of the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 2, 2013 in this spectacular space wallpaper captured by an astronaut on the International Space Station.
The European Space Agency’s ATV-4 spacecraft, an unmanned supply ship, burns up over an uninhabited stretch of the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 2, 2013 in this spectacular space wallpaper captured by an astronaut on the International Space Station. The huge cargo ship undocked from the space station on Oct. 28 filled with 1.6 tons of waste after five months linked to the orbiting lab.

