Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – Nov. 3, 2013

Strange Lava World, Magma Mush and More
Last week scientists discovered the most Earthlike alien planet yet, a researcher said the early moon may have been made of magma 'mush' and private Dream Chaser space plane successfully tested its automated approach and landing system, despite a malfunction.
A slice of eastern North America will undergo a weird and dramatic event early Sunday (Nov. 3) morning: a partial eclipse of the sun. [Full Story]
Researchers have found an alien planet that’s Earthlike in size and density, though it’s far hotter than our home planet. [Full Story]
Preparations continue as China readies its Chang’e 3 mission – one step on the long march to survey the moon with robots, expected to be followed by a space voyage of human explorers. Its rocket will arrive at its launch site on Nov. 1. [Full Story]
As more leftover pieces are recovered from the space rock that detonated earlier this year near the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, the event is helping to flag a worrisome finding: The frequency of large airbursts is misjudged. [Full Story]
Former NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff advised the filmmakers responsible for producing “Ender’s Game.” [Full Story]
The nascent moon may have never had a magma ocean but instead was a sort of a magma “mush” for hundreds of millions of years before it solidified, says a researcher. [Full Story]
The first free flight of a new private space plane successfully tested the spacecraft's automated approach and landing system, despite a malfunction that sent the spacecraft skidding off the runway at the end of the flight, its builder tells SPACE.com. [Full Story]
A look at NASA’s efforts to develop high-speed, high-fidelity laser communications systems for its spacecraft. [Full Story]
A privately built Dream Chaser space plane performed a key flight test Saturday (Oct. 26), but officials are now examining a malfunction that occurred when the vehicle touched down for landing, according to NASA representatives. [Full Story]