'Big Bang Theory' Art Show Attracts Huge Fan Following (Video)

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — It all started with the Big Bang.

The space-time continuum seemed to condense in Alhambra, Calif., on Oct. 20 as Gallery Nucleus opened its popular new exhibit, "The Physics of Friendship: A Tribute to the Big Bang Theory." Fans lined up around the corner, waiting to see artistic renditions of their favorite characters from the top-rated TV show. You can see a video of the "Big Bang Theory" art show turnout here.

The gallery, a popular art and literary gathering spot in the small LA suburb, hosted more than 50 works of art related to the show. The works seemed to be "universally" accessible to the enthusiastic fans. [Space Geeks Reign on TV's 'The Big Bang Theory' (Photos)]

"My girlfriend and I are big fans of 'Big Bang Theory,'" Dennis Alfrey, who attended the show dressed in Sheldon's Doppler Effect outfit, said. "We just saw a live taping over at Warner Brothers, and we heard about this art show and just had to check it out."

Allison Hoffman describes the process of making crochet dolls of Big Bang Theory characters. "The characters are so strong they just shine through." (Image credit: Rod Pyle)

His girlfriend, Mina Ramicone, was also in costume. "I like that the show is respectful of the whole geek culture," Ramicone told SPACE.com.

"It's also about friendship," Alfrey added. "They can get on each other's nerves like crazy, but the bonds are still there."

One of the more popular works was this Beatles interpretation by Megan Hughes entitled "The Electric Can Opener Fluctuation." (Image credit: Rod Pyle)

The works range from paintings to photographs and even include knit dolls.

"I am a crochet artist," artist Allison Hoffman said. "I crochet toys and stuffed animals, in the past few years I've started to make people. I like pop culture themes for my art. I was asked to make a few pieces for this show, and the characters are so strong they just shine through."

She later noted that it could take six to eight hours to make one doll.

Paul Madden, who flew in from Detroit for the show, discusses his artwork with a fan. "I've worked with Elvis and a number of other big-name clients," he said, "But this show was a lot of fun." (Image credit: Rod Pyle)

Gallery director Wade Buchanan commissioned the art, working closely with Warner Brothers.

"This show falls in line with a lot of our clients who like geek chic," Buchanan said. "The geek genre got a bad rap over the years, but I think now people realize that there are a lot of wonderful qualities in that subculture. [The characters from 'The Big Bang Theory'] are at the forefront of that genre."

Represented at the show were artists from Japan, the UK, the Philippines and all across the United States.

"Some people avoid art galleries," Buchanan added. "Doing a show on a top-rated sitcom makes it easier for people to appreciate art.

Gallery nucleus was packed for the Big Bang Theory art show. The front of the gallery, at top, was given over to a BBT collectibles shop. (Image credit: Rod Pyle)

Some of the more notable pieces included "The Big Bang Geometry" by Ale Giorgini, "The Electric Can Opener Fluctuation" by Megan Hughes, "The Science of Sheldon" by Oliver Akuin and "Big Bang Cats" by Martin Hsu. The latter sold for $2,500.

About 500 people attended the event and the gallery was packed all evening. Music from the show filled the space, and the attendees — many in costume — enjoyed the show thoroughly and, at times, with abandon.

The entire store had been given over to fete the popular sitcom, and as the crowd thickened, the enthusiasm soared. Sheldon might have observed: "More does not equal merry. If there were 2,000 people in this apartment right now, would we be celebrating? No, we'd be suffocating."

Party-pooper. See if you live long and prosper.

The exhibition continues through November 10, admission is free, Federation uniforms are not mandatory but will likely be loudly applauded.

Original article on SPACE.com.