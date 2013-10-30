Best Stargazing Events of November 2013 (Sky Map Gallery)

New Moon, November 2013

Sunday, Nov. 3, 7:50 a.m. EST. The moon is not visible on the date of New Moon because it is too close to the sun.

First Quarter Moon, November 2013

Sunday, Nov. 10, 12:57 a.m. EST. The First Quarter Moon rises around 2:00 p.m. and sets around 12:40 a.m. It dominates the evening sky.

Full Moon, November 2013

Sunday, Nov. 17, 10:16 a.m. EST. The Full Moon of November is known as the Beaver Moon or the Frosty Moon. It rises around sunset and sets around sunrise, the only night in the month when the Moon is in the sky all night long.

Last Quarter Moon, November 2013

Monday, Nov. 25, 2:28 p.m. EST. The Last Quarter Moon rises around 11:10 p.m. and sets around 12:40 p.m. It is most easily seen just after sunrise in the southern sky.

Venus at Greatest Elongation East, November 2013

Friday, Nov. 1, 4 a.m. EDT. Venus will be at its farthest elongation from the Sunday. In a telescope it will look like a first quarter moon.

Double Shadow Transit on Jupiter, November 2013

Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:13–8:24 a.m. EDT, 4:13–5:24 a.m. PDT. Observers on the West Coast will have the best chance of seeing this event, which mostly takes place after sunrise in the East.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse, Nov. 3, 2013

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. This eclipse begins over the Atlantic Ocean as an annular eclipse, but becomes an total eclipse by the time it ends at sunset over East Africa.

Double Shadow Transit on Jupiter #2, November 2013

Tuesday/Wednesday, Nov. 12/13, 10:08–10:14 p.m. EST. Double shadow transit on Jupiter The two satellite shadows will only be on the disk of Jupiter simultaneously for 6 minutes, mainly visible with Jupiter low in the eastern sky in the Eastern Standard Time zone, but Europa’s shadow will linger on the disk long enough for everyone across the continent to see it.

Mercury at Greatest Elongation West, November 2013

Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 p.m. EST. Mercury will be well placed for observers in the Northern Hemisphere half an hour before sunrise this week. Also, look for Comet ISON (C/2012 S1) close to Spica.

Mercury, Saturn and Comet ISON, November 2013

Monday, Nov. 25, before dawn. Mercury will be very close to Saturn, making a pretty pair. By now Comet ISON (C/2012 S1) should be getting very bright as it gets close to the sun.