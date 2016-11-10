India's First Mars Mission in Pictures (Gallery)

Indian Mars Orbiter: Stunning Martian View

Indian Space Research Organisation

India's Mars Orbiter Mission is the country's first mission ever to explore the Red Planet. See photos of the mission in this Space.com gallery. HERE: India's Mangalyaan spacecraf captured this amazing view of Mars on Sept. 28, 2014. It shows active dust storms in the Red Planet's northern hemisphere and is the first full view of Mars from the probe. Read the Full Story.

Aurorae Choas

ISRO

Aurorae Chaos, Pyrrhae Chaos and other regions of Mars captured by the Mars Orbiter camera.

Valles Marineris

ISRO

Canyon walls clearly show in this image of Valles Marineris.

Valles Marineris - Large Canyon

ISRO

Valles Marineris is the largest canyon system on Mars.

Mangala Valles

ISRO

Evidence of floods in the Mangala Valles region begin at the Sabis Valles region.

Mangala Fossa

ISRO

Mangala Fossa reveals its parallel faults.

Máadim Vallis

ISRO

A section of Máadim Vallis clearly shows impact craters.

Thaumasia Planum

ISRO

A wrinkle ridge in the Thaumasia Planum regions result from compressional stress.

Pital Crater

ISRO

On April 23, 2015 the MCC snapped an image of Pital Crater.

Tyrrhenus Mons

ISRO

Tyrrhenus Mons on Mars through the lens of the Mars Color Camera.

Hesperia Planum

ISRO

The MCC imaged part of the Hesperia Planum.