India's First Mars Mission in Pictures (Gallery)

Indian Mars Orbiter: Stunning Martian View
India's Mars Orbiter Mission is the country's first mission ever to explore the Red Planet. See photos of the mission in this Space.com gallery. HERE: India's Mangalyaan spacecraf captured this amazing view of Mars on Sept. 28, 2014. It shows active dust storms in the Red Planet's northern hemisphere and is the first full view of Mars from the probe. Read the Full Story.
Aurorae Choas
Aurorae Chaos, Pyrrhae Chaos and other regions of Mars captured by the Mars Orbiter camera.
Valles Marineris
Canyon walls clearly show in this image of Valles Marineris.
Valles Marineris - Large Canyon
Valles Marineris is the largest canyon system on Mars.
Mangala Valles
Evidence of floods in the Mangala Valles region begin at the Sabis Valles region.
Mangala Fossa
Mangala Fossa reveals its parallel faults.
Máadim Vallis
A section of Máadim Vallis clearly shows impact craters.
Thaumasia Planum
A wrinkle ridge in the Thaumasia Planum regions result from compressional stress.
Pital Crater
On April 23, 2015 the MCC snapped an image of Pital Crater.
Tyrrhenus Mons
Tyrrhenus Mons on Mars through the lens of the Mars Color Camera.
Hesperia Planum
The MCC imaged part of the Hesperia Planum.