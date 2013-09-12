Smooth Terrain | Space Wallpaper

The process of selecting a site for NASA's next landing on Mars, planned for September 2016, has narrowed to four semifinalist sites located close together in the Elysium Planitia region of Mars as seen in this space wallpaper. The mission known by the acronym InSight will study the Red Planet's interior, rather than surface features, to advance understanding of the processes that formed and shaped the rocky planets of the inner solar system, including Earth. (Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech)

