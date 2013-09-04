Apparent Sizes of Moons | Space Wallpaper

Trending

Martian Moons and Earth Moon Comparison
This space wallpaper is a comparison of how big the moons of Mars appear to be, as seen from the surface of Mars, in relation to the size that Earth's moon appears to be when seen from the surface of Earth.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems/Texas A&M Univ.)

This space wallpaper is a comparison of how big the moons of Mars appear to be, as seen from the surface of Mars, in relation to the size that Earth's moon appears to be when seen from the surface of Earth. Earth's moon actually has a diameter more than 100 times greater than the larger Martian moon, Phobos. However, the Martian moons orbit much closer to their planet than the distance between Earth and Earth's moon. Deimos, at far left, and Phobos, beside it, are shown together as they actually were photographed by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Aug. 1, 2013.

